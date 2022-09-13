A teenager was stabbed to death less than two years after his cousin met the same fate on the streets of London, a court has heard.

Ahmed Beker, 19, was allegedly attacked by a group of four young men on stolen mopeds in Paddington Green on February 26 last year.

Jaden Forde, known as KD, of Williams Way, Wembley, and Omar Ahmed, of Maida Vale, both aged 19, are on trial for his murder at the Old Bailey.

Two months before Ahmed was allegedly slashed on the cheek with a “Rambo knife” after being identified as “Little D’s cousin”.

This was said to be a reference to his cousin Yousif Beker who was fatally stabbed in Edgware Road on September 10, 2019.

Jurors were told Yousif Beker was linked to a gang known as the Lisson Green Men, which was in rivalry with the Harrow Road Boys.

Ahmed Beker was not in a gang, but it is claimed the family connection led to him being targeted in December 2020.

At the time, Mr Beker told an officer that he had been approached by two males in dark clothing and balaclavas who asked where he was from.

One queried if he was “Little D’s cousin” before producing a 12in-long Rambo knife which cut his face.

Mr Beker told police those responsible were “from Harrow Road”.

Jurors heard he did not want to make a statement or have his injury photographed for fear of more problems after what happened to his cousin.

At about 9.15pm on the day of his death, Mr Beker and another cousin, Ahmed Al-Shammry, were walking in Paddington Green when they were confronted and chased by a group of young men armed with large knives, jurors heard.

Mr Al-Shammry ran into oncoming traffic and suffered minor injuries and escaped with his life, but Mr Beker did not, said Jacob Hallam KC.

The prosecutor told jurors: “He was pursued and stabbed to death, in an attack that lasted for no more than a minute.

“His body showed the nature and extent of that attack: at least nine wounds caused by knives including one to his neck and one to his chest.

“He was overwhelmed by that armed group and killed by them, dying on the street.”

Forde and Ahmed both deny murder.

Jurors were told two other men had fled the country before being identified as suspects.

The trial continues.