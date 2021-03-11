Ilford man charged with murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn

Published: 11:53 AM March 11, 2021

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Kilburn - Credit: Jasna Badzak

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Sven Badzak in Kilburn.

Sven, 22, was stabbed to death in Willesden Lane on February 6.

Rashid Gedel, 20, of Fenman Gardens in Goodmayes, was arrested yesterday (March 10).

He is remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today.

Officers continue to appeal for more witnesses to come forward.

Sven, who lived in Maida Vale, was stabbed to death outside Bagel Baby in Willesden Lane at around 5.40pm while out buying orange juice for his mum.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR but he later died in hospital.

A post mortem found he died from multiple stab wounds.

His 16-year-old friend was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on the same street.

He is recovering from his wounds.

Five other males have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

One 17-year-old, two 19-year-olds and two 20-year-old men are due back on bail in late March and April.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said Sven’s family has been left "utterly devastated".

Anybody with information should call police on 101 with reference CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.