Murder accused in court after St Raphael's estate stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:21 PM June 9, 2022
Jamal Grant, 30, of Pitfield Way appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, June 9 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The man accused of murdering Devon Jensen-Wallace in Neasden last week has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Devon, 25, was stabbed to death in Henderson Close on St Raphael's estate on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.

Jamal Grant, who lives on the estate in Pitfield Way, has been charged with his murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 30-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey today - Thursday, June 9 - after he was remanded in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He remains in custody after bail was refused today.

The case has provisionally been listed to be heard at the same court on August 25.

