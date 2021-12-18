London police officer fired for racial slur on WhatsApp
- Credit: Archant
A London police officer has been sacked for using a racial slur on WhatsApp.
Harry Chandler, part of the Metropolitan Police’s north east command unit, was dismissed for sending a message to a colleague containing “offensive and racially derogatory words”.
The slur was revealed after an investigation into the sharing of photographs of the murder scene of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in June 2020.
PC Chandler’s dismissal was handed down without notice following a misconduct hearing, which concluded on Friday (December 17).
Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who leads the north east command unit, said: “Using language of this nature is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. PC Chandler has rightly been held to account for his actions.”
The panel found all the allegations proven, which amounted to a breach of the force's standards on conduct, equality and diversity.
The racial slur was used towards the end of a conversation with a colleague about renting a flat.
