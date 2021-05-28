Police replace Stonebridge pupil's stolen bicycle

Published: 3:14 PM May 28, 2021

It's not every day a school boy is gifted a bicycle by police officers, but that's just what happened to a Stonebridge pupil.

Mustafa Ali, an 11-year-old pupil from Stonebridge Primary School, had his bicycle stolen last year while he was in lessons, having saved up his money to buy it.

But to his huge surprise officers from Harlesden's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) turned up at his school in Shakespeare's Avenue with a brand new one.

Stonebridge Primary School pupil Mustafa Ali on his brand new bike gifted by Harlesden SNT - Credit: Stonebridge Primary School

A bike was stolen from a local school child in Harlesden. A replacement bike was kindly donated by Harlesden SNT!😎 please kids double lock up you bikes always! pic.twitter.com/41FcrCLnRK — Harlesden Police (@MPSHarlesden) May 24, 2021

"Mustafa had saved up his own money to buy himself a brand new Carrera bike - his pride and joy," headteacher Sophie Allen said.

"He wanted this type of bike because he loves going cycling with his dad, and they go to places where there are hills and uneven terrain.

"The bike was stolen during the school day; Mustafa thought it had been taken inside at first but when we checked the cameras we saw it being stolen."

Mustafa said: “I was really upset because I had saved up for over a year to have enough money to buy my dream bike.”

“When Ms Allen asked me to come to the office with my friend I thought I was in trouble but as soon as I opened the door I saw the police officers with a lovely new bike.

Harlesden SNT Serg Kris Laczak and PC Bozek with Mustafa and his friend - Credit: @MPSHarlesden

"I am a bit short for the bike at the moment but can still ride it really well.

"I am very grateful to the police for surprising me with the new bike. I am getting it serviced on Friday and then it will look brand new.”

Acting Sergeant Kris Laczak said: "Headteacher MS Sophie Allen contacted SNT inspector Yu Zhang and explained about what had happened.

"The only sensible action was to find a new bike for Mustafa.

"The bike was delivered by Harlesden SNT a few days ago and it was great to see happy Mustafa who stated to officers: 'I’m excited!'"

He added: "Please kids, double lock up your bikes always."

The replacement bike was one that had been seized by police and was unclaimed.

Ms Allen said: "Reporting this theft to the police and then asking for help to find a replacement seemed a bit cheeky at the time but the police were very keen to help.

"They have certainly made one of our pupils extremely happy. A big thankyou to them for all their hard work."