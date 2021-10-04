Published: 10:20 AM October 4, 2021

A Harlesden man has been charged in connection with sex assaults on women in Brent - Credit: Met

Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on women in Brent have charged a man in Harlesden.

Mohammad Yahia Alloush, 26, of High Road, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (October 4).

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one of robbery.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have taken place on September 5 and 11 in Ellesmere Road, Dollis Hill and on September 16 in Neasden Close.

The robbery of a pair of headphones is also alleged to have taken place as part of the Neasden Close incident, Scotland Yard said.



