Gang member jailed for 18 years after hiding guns and drugs in Cricklewood

Published: 12:38 PM January 27, 2021

A gang member who hid three loaded handguns and drugs with an estimated street value of £1 million in Cricklewood has been jailed for 18 years.

Ali Serroukh hid guns, knives, drugs and drug mixing equipment in Keyes Road.

The 25-year-old, of Tachbrook Street, Westminster, was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on January 14.

He was found guilty at the same court on November 13, 2020, of three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of £5,000 in cash.

Guns, ammunition, drugs, knives and cash hidden by gang member Ali Serroukh in Keyes Road, Cricklewood - Credit: Met Police

On January 23 last year, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were carrying out surveillance in Brent at 7.15pm when they had reason to stop a BMW being driven by Serroukh, a known gang member.

The car was searched and 6kg of cocaine found.

Simultaneously, a drugs warrant was executed at an address linked to Serroukh in Keyes Road.

Inside the property, officers "recovered a further 4kg of cocaine, a large quantity of cannabis, cash, body armour, several zombie knives and drug mixing equipment", Scotland Yard said.

The combined total of cocaine seized had an estimated street value of £1,000,000.

During the search of a second vehicle which was parked outside the property, a VW Tiguan linked to Serroukh, officers found a loaded handgun.

Five days later, on January 28, officers removed a third vehicle linked to Serroukh, a BMW, from outside the property where two more handguns were seized.

He was charged on May 26, 2020.

Det Insp Jim Casey said: “Protecting the communities of London from serious violence remains a top priority for the Met.

"Removing these drugs, firearms and individual from the streets has undoubtedly saved lives and the Specialist Crime Command continues to be committed to seeking out those involved and bringing offenders to justice.

“Working together with communities is vital in tackling violent crime and I urge anyone with information to contact the police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."