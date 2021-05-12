News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:26 PM May 12, 2021   
Three men arrested after a gun was found during a car stop in Church End & Roundwood

Three men arrested after a gun was found during a car stop in Church End & Roundwood - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been arrested and a firearm seized following a car stop in Neasden.

Officers from the Met's Violence Suppression Unit [VSU] came across three men in an unmarked car in Gibbons Road while on patrol on Tuesday (May 11) evening.

On spotting police, the men left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Following a foot chase the three males, aged 22, 21 and 19 were detained, Scotland Yard said.

A taser was deployed, but not fired.

A dog unit retraced the routes taken by the men and a bag containing a gun was found.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Dudden Hill
  2. 2 Person dies after being 'injured by a train' at Wembley station
  3. 3 Man arrested following shooting in Kingsbury
  1. 4 Police 'determined' to find Wembley man who failed to appear at court
  2. 5 Kingsbury teen appears in court charged with Brent Cross fatal stabbing
  3. 6 Wembley attacker draws large knife after being chased by victims
  4. 7 Teen charged with killing 21-year-old man in Brent Cross
  5. 8 Man appears in court charged with the murder of Michael Fadayomi in Willesden
  6. 9 Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
  7. 10 Brent Cross Shopping Centre stabbing victim named

They were taken to north London police stations where they remain at this time.

Det Insp Simon Filer of the North West VSU said: “These arrests clearly highlight that we will make use of every resource available to us in order to remove weapons from criminals’ hands.

“Firearms have no place among the communities of London and I am pleased to see another potentially lethal weapon taken off our streets.”

Anyone with information about those who carry weapons or who commit violent crime should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Gun crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A ballot box

Local Elections 2021 | Live

London elections 2021 live: Latest Brent results as they come in

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archiv

Stop and search order placed on parts of Brent due to 'gang tensions'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A 21-man was stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Knife Crime

Man stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A man, 40, was stabbed to death in Willesden High Road

Knife Crime

Willesden murder investigation: 'Horrified onlookers' watched on as man...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon