Published: 4:26 PM May 12, 2021

Three men arrested after a gun was found during a car stop in Church End & Roundwood - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been arrested and a firearm seized following a car stop in Neasden.

Officers from the Met's Violence Suppression Unit [VSU] came across three men in an unmarked car in Gibbons Road while on patrol on Tuesday (May 11) evening.

On spotting police, the men left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Following a foot chase the three males, aged 22, 21 and 19 were detained, Scotland Yard said.

A taser was deployed, but not fired.

A dog unit retraced the routes taken by the men and a bag containing a gun was found.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

They were taken to north London police stations where they remain at this time.

Det Insp Simon Filer of the North West VSU said: “These arrests clearly highlight that we will make use of every resource available to us in order to remove weapons from criminals’ hands.

“Firearms have no place among the communities of London and I am pleased to see another potentially lethal weapon taken off our streets.”

Anyone with information about those who carry weapons or who commit violent crime should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111