Gun shot at wall during 'terrifying' burglary in Wembley

Published: 10:39 AM February 26, 2021

A gun was fired at a wall during a 'terrifying' burglary in a residential Wembley street - Credit: Met

A resident was hit over the head with a gun which was then fired against a wall during a "terrifying" burglary in Wembley.

Police were called to The Drive at 1.25am yesterday morning (February 25) to reports of a burglary at a residential property.

Scotland Yard said three men entered the home before demanding money, threatening the four occupants within.

One victim was hit over the head with a gun.

The burglars realised there was no money to be taken and fired a shot towards a nearby wall as they were leaving.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Met's Trident officers are investigating and are appealing for information from anybody who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Det Con Steven Renny said: "This was a terrifying experience for those inside the property and it was fortunate that nobody was seriously injured."

He is appealing for anyone in the area at the time, perhaps with dashcam or doorbell footage, to come forward.

People with information can tweet @MetCC or call 101, quoting CAD 387/25Feb.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.