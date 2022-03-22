Police officers were called by a member of the public who reported that about eight youths were trying to to steal a moped in De Havilland Road, Burnt Oak - Credit: Met Police

A loaded gun and large Rambo knife were seized by cops after they chased a gang of youths who had been spotted tampering with a moped.

Police officers were called by a member of the public at about 5pm on Saturday - March 19 - who reported that about eight youths were trying to to steal a moped in De Havilland Road, Burnt Oak.

As soon as the police arrived the gang ran away, and following a chase a 15-year-old boy was detained.

The boy was arrested and taken into custody before being bailed, as Scotland Yard confirm enquiries are ongoing in respect of the other youths.

During a search of the area, officers found a bag which they believe was discarded by someone in the group.

It contained a loaded gun and a large Rambo knife - which are due to undergo analysis - as well as Class A and Class B drugs.

Det Sgt John MacLeod, from specialist crime, said: “This case shows how officers will respond to information received from members of the public.

“The age of the youth arrested, and in all likelihood the other suspects, is significant.

"Officers often hear from those critical of the police that stopping and searching young people whose behaviour has caused suspicion is not acceptable.

"However cases such as this clearly demonstrate why officers must continue to protect our communities by investigating and challenging suspicious behaviour, even if the suspected offenders are very young."

He stressed the importance of building young people’s confidence in the police, adding: "I hope that taking a firearm, a large knife and illegal drugs out of the hands of children is exactly what the vast majority of young people and all communities in London expect of the Met as we work to keep people safe and continue reducing violent crime.”

To raise issues and concerns about criminality in your neighbourhood, call police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Young people can also visit fearless.org.