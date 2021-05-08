News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:14 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 4:16 PM May 8, 2021
gun and ammunition

Officers seized a Retay 17 self-loading pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from a Brent Cross flat - Credit: National Crime Agency

Two men have been charged after a loaded gun, ammunition, £60,000 in cash and cocaine seized at a flat in Brent Cross, according to police.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership raided a property in Claremont Road on Friday.

Police say they found a Retay 17 self-loading pistol in a laundry basket, with three rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine.

They say they seized a further four rounds of ammunition and £60,000 of suspected criminal cash, as well as more than 100 wraps of cocaine, scales and other drug dealing paraphernalia.

Matt McMillan, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “The fact that the firearm seized was viable and ready loaded meant it presented a significant danger to the public, which has now been mitigated."

Errison Hasaj, 21, and Bledar Kuraj, 23, both Albanian nationals, have been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

They were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 8) 

Gun crime
Brent News

