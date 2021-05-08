Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
- Credit: National Crime Agency
Two men have been charged after a loaded gun, ammunition, £60,000 in cash and cocaine seized at a flat in Brent Cross, according to police.
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership raided a property in Claremont Road on Friday.
Police say they found a Retay 17 self-loading pistol in a laundry basket, with three rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine.
They say they seized a further four rounds of ammunition and £60,000 of suspected criminal cash, as well as more than 100 wraps of cocaine, scales and other drug dealing paraphernalia.
Matt McMillan, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “The fact that the firearm seized was viable and ready loaded meant it presented a significant danger to the public, which has now been mitigated."
Errison Hasaj, 21, and Bledar Kuraj, 23, both Albanian nationals, have been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.
They were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 8)
