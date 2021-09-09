Published: 5:51 PM September 9, 2021

Noura and PC Ahmet Mavitunali, one of the officers who saved her life - Credit: Met Police

A seven-year-old girl who survived a brutal attack by her father in Cricklewood has been reunited with two police officers who saved her life.

Noura was invited to attend an event with The Duke of Cambridge to mark Emergency Services Day, on September 9, when she not only met Prince William but also two North West Command response officers.

Brave young Noura - Credit: Met Police

PC Ryan Legge and PC Ahmet Mavitunali, gave Noura life-saving emergency treatment when her father attacked her at his home in Larch Road.

On May 22, 2020 the officers were responding to concerns about the welfare of a man and his young daughter, after the man's family in Austria received a photograph of the two showing significant injuries.

Without an exact location, the two officers rushed to the housing block in Larch Road, forcing entry to several flats before they found the man and Noura.

PC Mavitunali and PC Legge who saved Noura's life - Credit: Met Police

The six-year-old had significant stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Stemming the injuries, they alerted paramedics who were attending to the man.

"Had it not been for the officers’ quick thinking and administering of first aid in that moment, it’s very possible that Noura would not have survived," a Met spokesperson said.

Noura and her mum - Credit: Met Police

Noura recovered in hospital for three months. Doctors initially feared that Noura would suffer serious brain damage, but she has made a full recovery.

Noura was unconscious when PC’s Legge and Mavitunali found her and she was keen to finally meet and thank them.

Ahead of the annual Emergency Services Day, the two officers collected Noura from school and drove her to the event in their police car.

North West BCU commander Sara Leach said: “I am immensely proud of Ahmet and Ryan, whose actions at the scene were crucial in helping Noura in this sad and shocking case.

“This was a violent assault on a young girl by a person who should have been looking after her.

"It is quite right that both officers be recognised for their quick thinking under what must have been extremely distressing circumstances.

"They, along with Noura, should be commended for their bravery and resilience.

“It is really special that Noura and the officers are able to meet at this event, and it will I’m sure be an emotional moment for all.”

Noura’s father recovered from self-inflicted stab wounds, and was subsequently jailed for 22 years.