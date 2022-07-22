A funeral director was arrested after four bodies were allegedly found improperly stored in Wembley.

The deceased - who were all elderly - have been identified and their families informed, police say.

A 50-year-old man, who runs a funeral director business, was arrested and has been bailed to a date in early August.

The Met said the bodies were recovered from a "business premises" in Water Road which did not have specialist equipment installed, after officers were called around 9.30am last Friday (July 15).

The deaths have not been treated as being suspicious.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Det Supt Barry Loader, of the Met’s north west BCU, said: "I know these will be concerning developments for local people, and in particular those directly affected by what has happened.

"Through the hard work and commitment of colleagues from specialist crime, all of the deceased have been identified, their families have been informed and, subsequently, the bodies returned to the families following consultation with HM Coroner.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local safer neighbourhoods officers or to call the Met on 101."