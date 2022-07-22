Funeral director arrested after 4 bodies found 'improperly stored' in Wembley
- Credit: Google
A funeral director was arrested after four bodies were allegedly found improperly stored in Wembley.
The deceased - who were all elderly - have been identified and their families informed, police say.
A 50-year-old man, who runs a funeral director business, was arrested and has been bailed to a date in early August.
The Met said the bodies were recovered from a "business premises" in Water Road which did not have specialist equipment installed, after officers were called around 9.30am last Friday (July 15).
The deaths have not been treated as being suspicious.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Det Supt Barry Loader, of the Met’s north west BCU, said: "I know these will be concerning developments for local people, and in particular those directly affected by what has happened.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies and seven in custody following shooting in Queen's Park
- 2 Jailed: Predator raped 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat
- 3 Company and director ordered to pay £41,000 over unlicensed scaffolding
- 4 One dead and two injured in ‘random’ knife attacks in Neasden, court told
- 5 Brent students work with local businesses to provide safe havens
- 6 Guilty: Predator murdered woman with jigsaw and buried body in Neasden woods
- 7 Jailed: Man raped lone woman on her way home from hospital
- 8 80 firefighters at Wembley blaze as LFB declares 'major incident'
- 9 Looking for work? Huge free Wembley Stadium jobs fair this week
- 10 Pedestrian injured in Harlesden High Street hit and run
"Through the hard work and commitment of colleagues from specialist crime, all of the deceased have been identified, their families have been informed and, subsequently, the bodies returned to the families following consultation with HM Coroner.
"I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local safer neighbourhoods officers or to call the Met on 101."