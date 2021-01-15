Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies

Published: 5:27 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM January 15, 2021

Tameria Lawrence, founder of Tammi Juices, who was found collapsed and barely breathing in Barham Park - Credit: Facebook

The grieving family of a beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park have launched a fundraiser to help pay her funeral costs.

Tameria Lawrence, known to friends as Tammi T, was found lying "face down in a puddle" in Barham Park on Sunday, December 27 at around 6.10am by a member of the public who alerted police.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at Northwick Park Hospital at 11.23am later that morning.

Tameria Lawrence was found collapsed in Barham Park and died later that morning - Credit: Michele Lawrence

Tameria, who leaves four children aged 17, 11, nine and three, was the founder of Tammi Juices and known to the community of Stonebridge and beyond.

Michele Lawrence, her older sister, said: "She was the nicest person you could ever meet and I'm not just saying that because she was my sister.

"She had a smile as bright as the sun that could light up a whole space. If you were known to her, she would go out of her way for you.

"Tameria is not only missed by her family, she is missed and mourned by those in the community who knew her as a bright shining light.

"She helped many people heal serious ailments such as cancer and she made sure they had the right combination of healing juices to bring them back to strength.

"Some came back to her and thanked her for helping them.

Tameria Lawrence - Credit: Michele Lawrence

"She was not thick, she had no underlying health conditions and the next thing, she's dead."

The father of Tameria's three eldest children died from bowel cancer in 2012.

Michele did not want to rule out "foul play" and questioned what investigations the police were carrying out: "If you see where she was found and the proximity to the road, I think she was strategically placed there.

"It was the night when we had storm Bella. It was pouring with rain and freezing and God knows how long she'd been there. By the time they found her it was too late, they couldn't bring her back."

She continued: "It's fallen on me to bury her. I'm desperate, I feel I'm outside my body, just watching myself go.

"I don't know where I'll get the money to bury her, it costs £7,000 to £8,000. I don't know what to do. We are all heartbroken."

The Met Police spokesperson previously said: "Her death is being treated as unexplained and no arrests have been made. Her next of kin have been informed."

The Met has been contacted for an update and a comment.

Visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-lay-our-beloved-tammi-t-to-rest



