Dogs kill 'much-loved pet' in Brent park attack
The owner of two "Pitbull-type dogs" who fatally attacked another dog in Brent is wanted by police.
The Metropolitan Police said between 10.30am and 11am on November 7, the dogs were off their leads in an open space to the south east of the Fryent Country Park Car Park, known as "the amphitheatre".
The dogs, described as light brown/caramel in colour with white patches, carried out a "sustained attack" on another dog, causing fatal injuries.
Their alleged owner - a man in his 20s wearing a distinctive multi-coloured puffa jacket, with orange sleeves, a yellow top section and a dark green/blue body - left the scene without providing any details.
Investigating officer PC Will Jennings appealed for anyone who knows the man pictured to contact police.
He said: "The owner of the dog that was killed has been left extremely distressed by the loss of their much-loved pet.
"We are also concerned the dogs that carried out the attack are aggressive and uncontrolled and want to stop this happening again in the future."
Anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting 4962/07NOV.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.