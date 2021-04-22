News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four further arrests in connection with Sven Badzak stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:52 PM April 22, 2021   
Sven Badzak

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Kilburn - Credit: Jasna Badzak

Four more men have been arrested in connection with Sven Badzak's stabbing in Kilburn.

Sven, 22, was stabbed to death on February 6 as he went to buy a bagel in Willesden Lane.

A 16-year-old boy who was with Sven was also found suffering stab injuries and survived.

Four men were arrested on Tuesday (April 20) on suspicion of murder, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to nine.

A 17-year-old was subsequently bailed to return in late May and 18 , 20 and 23-year-olds were released under investigation, Scotland Yard said. 

Two men have previously been charged.

Rashid Gedel, 20, of Fenman Gardens, Ilford, was arrested on March 10 and charged that same day with Sven’s murder and attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy.

He is due to appear in custody at the Old Bailey on June 1.

Shiroh Ambersley, 20, of Matthews Close, Wembley,  was charged on March 13 with Sven's murder and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy.

He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on March 19, where he was further remanded in custody to appear at the same court at a later date.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation, and the police's enquiries continue.

Anybody with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111.

