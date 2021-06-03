Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
Four men will appear in court next year in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Wembley.
Mr Small, 32, who was also known by rap name Smallz, was gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road on July 5, 2019.
Four men charged in connection with the killing are due to appear for trial at the Old Bailey on February 21 2022.
Aaron Youngsam, 24, of Beckett Close, Neasden, is charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.
Courtney Ellis, 36, of Makefing Avenue, Brentford, is charged with murder and attempted murder of another man as part of the same incident.
Christopher Kyei, 34, of Watling Street, Radlett, is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of cannabis.
Horraine Nicholas, 31, of Downs Road, Luton, is charged with perverting the course of justice.
