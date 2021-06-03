News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:13 PM June 3, 2021   
Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Four men will appear in court next year in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Wembley.

Mr Small, 32, who was also known by rap name Smallz, was gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road on July 5, 2019.

Floral tributes to Craig Small in Harrow Road where he was gunned down. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Floral tributes to Craig Small in Harrow Road where he was gunned down. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Four men charged in connection with the killing are due to appear for trial at the Old Bailey on February 21 2022.

Aaron Youngsam, 24, of Beckett Close, Neasden, is charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Courtney Ellis, 36, of Makefing Avenue, Brentford, is charged with murder and attempted murder of another man as part of the same incident.

Craig Small, known as rapper Smallz was gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Craig Small, known as rapper Smallz was gunned down in Harrow Road. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Christopher Kyei, 34, of Watling Street, Radlett, is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

Horraine Nicholas, 31, of Downs Road, Luton, is charged with perverting the course of justice.


Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  2. 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 3 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  1. 4 Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad
  2. 5 New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve
  3. 6 Family affair as Zadie Smith's mum and brother publish books on same day
  4. 7 Giant gallery of children's vision of Wembley's future unveiled
  5. 8 QPR sign forward Charlie Austin following West Brom release
  6. 9 Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers
  7. 10 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
Gun crime
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pc Jamie Lewis and  Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Policemen appear in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An engineer was taken to hospital after a "possible explosion" in a public toilet in Kilburn

London Fire Brigade

Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place in Neasden Recreation Ground

Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mustafa Ali with Harlesden SNT officers Serg Kris Laczak and PC Bozak

Education News

Police replace Stonebridge pupil's stolen bicycle

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon