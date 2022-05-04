Ex-cop who tried to cover up speeding would have been sacked, hearing rules
A Met Police misconduct hearing ruled a former officer would have been sacked after speeding at more than 100 miles per hour and then claiming his number plates were cloned.
The hearing, which ended on May 4, found former PC Dylan Freedman breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.
He had been attached to the North West Command Unit, which includes Brent, before resigning earlier this year.
Freedman received a suspended prison sentence in February at St Albans Crown Court after being convicted of perverting the course of justice and admitting two speeding offences.
On October 26 2019, Freedman’s car was twice captured speeding above the 70mph limit; the first time being recorded at an average speed of 110mph.
He reported a crime on June 7 2020, alleging that his number plates had been cloned since October 26 2019 and that it was not him who had been speeding.
But he later admitted both speeding offences and his driving licence was revoked.
Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, in charge of policing for North West BCU, said: “Not only did Freedman drive in an incredibly dangerous manner but he then tried to cover up his actions."