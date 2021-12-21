News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Five arrests, drugs and weapons seized in Harlesden raids

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:35 PM December 21, 2021
Stock image of arrest. Picture: Met Police

Five people were arrested in a series of drug raids in the Harrow Road area - Credit: Photographic and Imaging Unit

Five people were arrested and cash, drugs and weapons were seized in a series of raids in Harlesden.

The Met Police carried out six warrants in the Harrow Road area aimed at tackling drug supply last week.

Around £3,000 in cash, class B drugs believed to be cannabis and weapons including a machete were recovered during the raids on December 16, Scotland Yard said. 

A firearm was also seized at one property, officers say, which has been sent for testing and they believe is an air weapon. 

One man has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Another four men were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. They have been released under investigation.

The Met says the warrants were part of a probe into an alleged organised criminal network in the area, which they say is involved in importing and distributing wholesale amounts of cannabis resin.

Inspector Yu Zhang from the Met’s North West command unit said: "The distribution of drugs and the associated criminality that accompanies it causes misery to local communities."

