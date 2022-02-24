News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police probe after fire breaks out at suspected Brent cannabis factory

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:31 AM February 24, 2022
Wadsworth Road in Perivale, where a fire broke out in a suspected cannabis factory

Wadsworth Road in Perivale, where a fire broke out in a suspected cannabis factory - Credit: Google

A fire has broken out at a suspected cannabis factory in Brent, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a single-storey industrial unit in Wadsworth Road, Perivale, just before 2pm yesterday (February 23).

It took 25 firefighters using four fire engines about two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Its cause is under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.

A LFB spokesperson urged people to recognise signs that a cannabis factory could be in operation, and inform police in order to avoid fires breaking out in the first place.

Signs include strong sticky smells, covered up and steamy windows, excessive security, lots of visitors at unsociable hours, non-stop bright lights and the buzz of ventilation.

The spokesperson added: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

"They're often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.

"Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties."

