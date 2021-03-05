Fifth man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Sven Badzak
- Credit: Jasna Badzak
A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Sven Badzak in Kilburn.
The 22-year-old aspiring lawyer was stabbed to death in Willesden Lane on February 6 as he waited to buy a bagel.
A post-mortem examination carried out on February 8 confirmed he died of multiple stab wounds.
A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries after fleeing into a shop on Willesden Lane and is recovering from his injuries, Scotland Yard said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today (March 5) and taken into custody at a north London police station where he remains.
Four men previously arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing have all been released on bail.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 15 and taken to an east London police station.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on February 14 and taken to a north London police station.
A 17-year-old youth was arrested on February 9 and a 19 -year-old on February 10, both on suspicion of murder.
They are all due back from bail in late March.
Anybody with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.