Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
- Credit: Brent Council
Police are investigating an "unexplained death" in Wembley after a woman was found by a member of the public in a park.
A 35-year-old woman was found lying "face down in a puddle" in Barham Park on Sunday, December 27 at around 6.10am, according to the Met Police.
The member of the public contacted Wembley police Station and officers arrived to find the woman conscious and breathing.
They put her in the recovery position and called the London Ambulance Service (LAS).
A Met spokesperson said: "The victim stopped breathing and so officers administered CPR until LAS arrived.
"She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 11.23am.
"Her death is being treated as unexplained and no arrests have been made. Her next of kin have been informed."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference CAD1932205/20.