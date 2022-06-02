News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man fatally stabbed on Henderson Close

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:36 AM June 2, 2022
A police car

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Brent - Credit: Matt Powell

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Brent yesterday. 

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man on Henderson Close on June 1. 

Police were called to the street yesterday evening at 6.30pm, to reports that a man had been stabbed. 

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his mid-20s, injured in the street.

Despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.15pm. 

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

A crime scene remains in place and number of roads are closed to traffic.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5882/01Jun.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

