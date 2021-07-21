News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Wembley: Fan robbed of watch after Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 8:28 AM July 21, 2021   
A football fan was assaulted and robbed outside Wembley Stadium.

A football fan was assaulted and robbed outside Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Met Police

A man was assaulted and robbed of his watch in Wembley Stadium car park after the England - Italy final of Euro 2020. 

Shortly before midnight, the 21-year-old victim returned to the yellow car park off Rutherford Way on Sunday, July 11, and was approached by two men. 

A Met Police spokesman commented: "A short time later he was assaulted and held by one of the men while his watch was removed from his wrist.

"The victim was understandably shaken but did not sustain any lasting injuries."

Police are now investigating and said a witness may have recorded dashcam footage which could help with a conviction.

You may also want to watch:

An image of the stolen watch has been released by the police, an unusual move in a crime appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on  0777 667 3655 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 This is when thunder storms could hit north London
  2. 2 'It's a tinder box' say campaigners of Fairview Homes housing blocks
  3. 3 Undocumented migrants in Brent denied access to GPs
  1. 4 Police release CCTV images after Wembley Euro 2020 final violence
  2. 5 Police officers charged with taking inappropriate pictures of murdered sisters have plea hearing postponed
  3. 6 Wembley: Fan robbed of watch after Euro 2020 final
  4. 7 Walk & Talk in Gladstone Park to raise prostrate cancer awareness
  5. 8 High Road, Wembley, among Brent street closures next week
  6. 9 Friends United CC hit run of form with two wins
  7. 10 'It’s been difficult at times to be a football fan and a person of colour'

...

On Sunday, July 18, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid August.

Euro 2020
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge Gardens in Kilburn under water

Environment News | Video

Kilburn residents forced to flee homes after flash floods

Nathalie Raffray and Lilian Fawett

Logo Icon
Residents in Kilburn Square and nearby streets have launched a petition against planned over-developments

Housing

'A human beehive': Petition launched against Kilburn 'over-development'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mee Kuen Chong

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Woman in court on murder charge after pensioner found decapitated

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Gun crime

Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon