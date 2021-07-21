Wembley: Fan robbed of watch after Euro 2020 final

Published: 8:28 AM July 21, 2021

A football fan was assaulted and robbed outside Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Met Police

A man was assaulted and robbed of his watch in Wembley Stadium car park after the England - Italy final of Euro 2020.

Shortly before midnight, the 21-year-old victim returned to the yellow car park off Rutherford Way on Sunday, July 11, and was approached by two men.

A Met Police spokesman commented: "A short time later he was assaulted and held by one of the men while his watch was removed from his wrist.

"The victim was understandably shaken but did not sustain any lasting injuries."

Police are now investigating and said a witness may have recorded dashcam footage which could help with a conviction.

An image of the stolen watch has been released by the police, an unusual move in a crime appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0777 667 3655 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

...

On Sunday, July 18, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid August.