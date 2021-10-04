Published: 11:58 AM October 4, 2021

Neighbours in Stonebridge are calling for more police officers on their estate to quell rising violence.

Residents in St Raphael's Estate, which straddles Stonebridge and Neasden with more than 1,100 homes, say their pleas for more police is "falling on deaf ears".

Along with "regular" incidents of stolen number plates and other vehicle crime, there have been reports of young people with knives.

Asif Zamir, chair of community group St Raphael's Voice, said the estate is suffering from increased crime and "a much higher level of antisocial behaviour" but claims safer neighbourhood teams "swerve" the issues.

"A white male approx 15 years old has been shooting kids and adults [with a slingshot]," he said.

"He hit a child in the eye and could have been seriously injured.

"He has been doing this and there seems to be a child gang on the estate causing havoc – bullying the kids, shouting abuse, riding in front of vehicles on their bikes is a small array of offence.

"Despite numerous requests the police have yet to act and there is no active policing on the estate, " Asif added.

"We have attempted to arrange meetings with the safer neighbourhoods team which have not proved fruitful as officers seem to give us the swerve.

"CCTV needs to be implemented as well as a whole host of anticrime initiatives but a lack of presence speaks volumes.

"There are all-night parties whilst antisocial behaviour continues such as number plate theft, vehicle crime.

"These things can only be addressed if our voices are heard instead of falling on deaf ears."

A Met spokesperson said: "Police from the local neighbourhoods policing team regularly patrol the area in and around the St Raphael’s Estate.

"In the last week, reassurance patrols were carried out on September 22, 23, 24 and 27 following concerns raised by residents about antisocial behaviour in specific areas and other associated issues.

"Officers are also encouraging the local community to become members of the ward panels which regularly meet to discuss issues.

"The local twitter feed is a great tool for engaging with residents but if people want to report a crime they should do this via 101 or, in an emergency, 999".