Published: 6:13 PM June 18, 2021

The Met are preparing for thousands of supporters at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Met Police

England and Scotland fans can expect a strong Met Police presence at tonight’s Euro 2020 encounter at Wembley Stadium.

The chief inspector has warned fans without tickets to any event or the match to avoid London all together, with police braced for “potential incidents”.

The force has pledged to be visible on the streets of London as both sets of supporters look forward to the group D clash, where a win for both sides would be vital for qualification.

The Met has already made several arrests in the past 24 hours and last night issued a section 35 dispersal order, giving officers additional powers until 3pm on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe urged fans to be careful and also reminded all that the UK is still in a pandemic.

He said: “We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.”

