News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

‘If you don’t have a booking, don’t come to the city': Police message ahead of England-Scotland game

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 6:13 PM June 18, 2021   
The Met are preparing for thousands of supporters at Wembley Stadium

The Met are preparing for thousands of supporters at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Met Police

England and Scotland fans can expect a strong Met Police presence at tonight’s Euro 2020 encounter at Wembley Stadium

The chief inspector has warned fans without tickets to any event or the match to avoid London all together, with police braced for “potential incidents”.

The force has pledged to be visible on the streets of London as both sets of supporters look forward to the group D clash, where a win for both sides would be vital for qualification. 

The Met has already made several arrests in the past 24 hours and last night issued a section 35 dispersal order, giving officers additional powers until 3pm on Saturday. 

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe urged fans to be careful and also reminded all that the UK is still in a pandemic. 

He said: “We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.”
 

You may also want to watch:

Euro 2020
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Agnes Akom

Human remains found in Neasden believed to be missing Agnes Akom

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Azeem Ahktar, 29, of Cooper Road, Dollis Hill

Gun crime

Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
One of the images from the ‘Revival’ archive

Heritage

Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon