Wembley 16-year-old driven at and chased before fatal stabbing

Published: 10:47 AM February 22, 2021

Police investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Wembley are appealing for anyone who saw a Ford Mondeo which was later found burnt out in Kingsbury.

Drekwon Patterson, from Wembley, was driven at and chased by four people before being stabbed to death in Preston Road on February 18.

Scotland Yard have now released images of a car and a van they want to trace as part of their investigation.

CCTV image of a black Ford Mondeo connected to Drekwon Patterson's stabbing which was later found burnt out in Kingsbury. - Credit: Met Police

A black Ford Mondeo with the registration number YR54 NHN was seen driving from the scene in Preston Road shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday (February 18).

It was found, burnt out, in Silver Jubilee Park on February 19.

Officers are also appealing for a van driver who stopped briefly near to the scene to come forward as a potentially "crucial witness".

Police wish to speak to the driver of this white van which stopped briefly near where Drekwon Patterson was murdered in Preston Road - Credit: Met Police

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said officers have been "working intensively" to establish what happened to Drekwon, including undertaking detailed forensic analysis and searching CCTV.

“We have been well supported by the public in and around Preston Road and further afield, and I am appealing for their help today. I need to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about this tragic murder – if you know anything that may be significant, please get in touch.

“In particular, I need to find out more information about a car – a black Ford Mondeo, using registration number YR54 NHN – which was seen on CCTV driving away from the scene and found burnt out in Silver Jubilee Park, NW9 on Friday, February 19.

“I believe this car was used in an initial attempt to injure Drekwon in a collision on Preston Road.

"After the Mondeo had been driven at him, Drekwon ran away and was chased by four suspects who had got out of the car, before being caught and fatally stabbed."

Det Ch Insp Leonard said the car was "a fairly large vehicle and quite old, so it would have been noticed".

Stock image of a Ford Mondeo car - Credit: Met Police

"It is possible that the car appeared suspicious and wasn’t familiar to local residents in the area where it was parked, or maybe people using the car were seen behaving suspiciously," he said.

Anyone with any information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or call police on 101 quoting CAD 8167/18Feb.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.