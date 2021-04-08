Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids

Published: 4:15 PM April 8, 2021

Drekwon Patterson, 16, was killed in Wembley on February 18 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Five men have been arrested over the death of Wembley teenager Drekwon Patterson.

Drekwon, 16, was attacked in Preston Road shortly before 11.30pm on February 18.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and - despite the efforts of the emergency services - died in hospital the next morning.

In the early hours of April 8, police carried out warrants at nine addresses across north-west London and arrested five individuals on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Drekwon.

Two of the men arrested are 21, with the others aged 18, 27 and 29.

Scotland Yard's Det Sgt David Pearce said: “The success of today's operation was the result of a collaboration between a variety of specialist Met units supported by local officers.

“We are committed to ensuing that those responsible for this murder are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts."

Det Sgt Pearce added that police enquiries continue and called on any one with information to contact police. To do so, call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 8167/18Feb.