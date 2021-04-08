News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:15 PM April 8, 2021   
Drekwon Patterson, 16, was killed in Wembley on February 18 2021

Drekwon Patterson, 16, was killed in Wembley on February 18 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Five men have been arrested over the death of Wembley teenager Drekwon Patterson. 

Drekwon, 16, was attacked in Preston Road shortly before 11.30pm on February 18.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and - despite the efforts of the emergency services - died in hospital the next morning. 

In the early hours of April 8, police carried out warrants at nine addresses across north-west London and arrested five individuals on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Drekwon. 

Two of the men arrested are 21, with the others aged 18, 27 and 29.

Scotland Yard's Det Sgt David Pearce said: “The success of today's operation was the result of a collaboration between a variety of specialist Met units supported by local officers.

“We are committed to ensuing that those responsible for this murder are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts."

Det Sgt Pearce added that police enquiries continue and called on any one with information to contact police. To do so, call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 8167/18Feb.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six years ago today, it was knocked down - next week the Carlton reopens
  2. 2 Brent Council to issue water bill refunds to council tenants
  3. 3 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  1. 4 Wembley stadium bid could see more non-sporting events each year
  2. 5 Six great beer gardens in Brent & Kilburn
  3. 6 PM gives go-ahead for Brent shops, beer gardens and hairdressers to reopen on April 12
  4. 7 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
  5. 8 Our people strive to strengthen and foster new relationships within our communities
  6. 9 London mayor election: Lib Dems' Luisa Porritt on liberty and LTNs
  7. 10 Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground
Knife Crime
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry

Warburton praises QPR, but wanted wider margin of victory

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Men just before they are evicted from Euro Wembley Hotel

Homelessness

Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Alperton Stationery Shop refused alcohol licence

Wembley shop's alcohol licence request 'not a good idea' says Met

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Willesden Green Garage

Planning and Development

Willesden Green development given green light despite opposition

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person