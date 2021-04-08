Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
- Credit: Met Police
Five men have been arrested over the death of Wembley teenager Drekwon Patterson.
Drekwon, 16, was attacked in Preston Road shortly before 11.30pm on February 18.
He had suffered a number of stab wounds and - despite the efforts of the emergency services - died in hospital the next morning.
In the early hours of April 8, police carried out warrants at nine addresses across north-west London and arrested five individuals on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Drekwon.
Two of the men arrested are 21, with the others aged 18, 27 and 29.
Scotland Yard's Det Sgt David Pearce said: “The success of today's operation was the result of a collaboration between a variety of specialist Met units supported by local officers.
“We are committed to ensuing that those responsible for this murder are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts."
Det Sgt Pearce added that police enquiries continue and called on any one with information to contact police. To do so, call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 8167/18Feb.
Most Read
- 1 Six years ago today, it was knocked down - next week the Carlton reopens
- 2 Brent Council to issue water bill refunds to council tenants
- 3 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
- 4 Wembley stadium bid could see more non-sporting events each year
- 5 Six great beer gardens in Brent & Kilburn
- 6 PM gives go-ahead for Brent shops, beer gardens and hairdressers to reopen on April 12
- 7 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
- 8 Our people strive to strengthen and foster new relationships within our communities
- 9 London mayor election: Lib Dems' Luisa Porritt on liberty and LTNs
- 10 Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground