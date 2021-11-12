Teenagers injured in Cricklewood double stabbing
- Credit: Google
Two teenagers were injured in an early morning double stabbing in Cricklewood.
The 19-year-olds were found with stab wounds after the incident in Cricklewood Broadway shortly before 2.30am yesterday (Thursday, November 11).
The Met was alerted to the stabbing - which saw one man hospitalised - by British Transport Police officers in the area.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "One man was treated at the scene for an injury to his hand.
"The other man was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.
You may also want to watch:
A number of road closures were in place as officers investigated.
Anyone who saw what happened or has other relevant information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and quote reference 577/11NOV.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Most Read
- 1 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting
- 2 Fight to save Indian restaurant against 43 flats
- 3 Harlesden mum of three at wits end in 'death trap' home
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terrorist group
- 5 The huge investment coming to Covid-hit Church End
- 6 Teenagers injured in Cricklewood double stabbing
- 7 Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow
- 8 Closure order slapped on Kilburn estate
- 9 Filthy phone boxes in Brent hotspot for drug dealing and prostitution say councillors
- 10 ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee