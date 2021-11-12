Two people were found stabbed in Cricklewood Broadway in the early hours of Thursday, November 11. - Credit: Google

Two teenagers were injured in an early morning double stabbing in Cricklewood.

The 19-year-olds were found with stab wounds after the incident in Cricklewood Broadway shortly before 2.30am yesterday (Thursday, November 11).

The Met was alerted to the stabbing - which saw one man hospitalised - by British Transport Police officers in the area.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "One man was treated at the scene for an injury to his hand.

"The other man was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A number of road closures were in place as officers investigated.

Anyone who saw what happened or has other relevant information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and quote reference 577/11NOV.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.