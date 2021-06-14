Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
- Credit: Met Police
A Dollis Hill man has been jailed for possession of a submachine gun, ammunition, more than £200,000 cash and class A and B drugs.
Azeem Ahktar, 29, of Cooper Road, was sentenced to eight years behind bars on Friday, June 11, at Harrow Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty at the same court on March 9 to possession of a firearm (a Skorpion submachine gun); ammunition (94 rounds) and criminal property (£221,320.04 cash) as well as possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis.
Detective Constable Ash Harkin, the investigating officer from the Met’s violent crime taskforce (VCTF), said: “What started off as a proactive vehicle stop ended up leading us to a loaded firearm and many rounds of ammunition.
"The stark reality is that every bullet we seize could be a life saved.
“We know that drugs not only cause a misery to communities, but also drive a high proportion of violence we see on the streets - and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who supply them in the capital."
The court heard that about 7pm on November 12 last year, officers from the VCTF were proactively patrolling on Chapter Road in Dollis Hill when they stopped a vehicle being driven by Ahktar.
They recovered a bag containing a large quantity of heroin from the vehicle.
Following this, officers carried out a search of Ahktar’s home where they found a Skorpion submachine gun, ammunition, drugs, drugs paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.
Ahktar was arrested and later charged on November 14.
Two other males were also arrested during the same vehicle stop and were released under investigation.
Det Con Harkin said: “This investigation involved various teams within the VCTF, working together to bring Ahktar to justice.
"Reducing violence remains our top priority and officers are out across London daily, removing dangerous weapons and targeting the drivers of violent crime.”
Anyone with information about crime or those who carry a weapon is asked to report it.
If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.