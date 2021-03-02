News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men steal dog at knifepoint in Alperton robbery

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:40 AM March 2, 2021   
Missing dog

This dog was stolen from its owner during a robbery in Alperton - Credit: @BarnetMPS

Police are appealing for information after a man's dog was stolen at knifepoint in Alperton.

Met officers were called to Atlip Road at 8.50am on March 1 to reports of a robbery.

A man in his 50s said he was threatened with a knife by two men who stole his dog, Scotland Yard confirmed.

The dog has a distinctive patch of white fur on his front, said @BarnetMPS on Twitter.

Noone was injured and enquiries are ongoing.

"At this early stage, there have been no arrests," a Met spokesperson added.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 1532/01Mar.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Knife Crime
Brent News

