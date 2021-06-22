Published: 3:45 PM June 22, 2021

A one in a billion DNA match linked a teenager to the brutal murder of two sisters in a Kingsbury park, a court has heard.

Danyal Hussein, 19, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing to death Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

The sisters’ bodies were discovered concealed in bushes near to where they had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday on Friday, June 5.

They were both reported to police as missing late on the Saturday when they did not return home, before they were discovered on Sunday by Ms Smallman's distraught boyfriend.

On Tuesday (June 22), DNA expert Saran Khera told jurors that she had taken samples from the scene at Fryent Country Park on June 8 last year.

She considered how an assailant had got into the copse area where the women were found, before taking samples to test for DNA.

With the assistance of white light sourcing, bloodstaining was identified on a branch and on a leaf near Ms Henry’s foot, the court heard.

Tests revealed DNA a billion times more likely to have originated from Hussein than someone else, the jury was told.

Ms Khera went on to take targeted samples from the victims’ bodies, having observed that they appeared to have been dragged by their feet.

Hussein’s DNA was allegedly identified on swabs from Ms Smallman’s right boot.

Further alleged matches to the defendant were found on Ms Henry’s left trainer and the right ankle area of her leggings, the court heard.

Dripped blood on Ms Henry’s left hand was also linked to Hussein, the witness said.

Ms Khera described bloodstains on a knife retrieved from grass.

DNA from Ms Smallman and the defendant were allegedly identified on the weapon.

Swabs from the knife produced a complete DNA profile making it at least a billion times more likely to have originated from Hussein than from an unknown unrelated individual, the witness said.

DNA testing also linked the defendant to blood spots on the ground and bottles of tonic water, Prosecco and rose wine, the court was told.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, denies double murder and possessing a knife.

The trial continues. Additional reporting by PA.