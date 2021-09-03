‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make statement

Published: 10:19 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM September 3, 2021

The family of Denise Keane-Simmons, who was murdered by her estranged husband in Harlesden, has said they are not ‘vindictive’.

Earlier this week, Damion Simmons, 45, of no fixed address, was found guilty of killing her through an arson attack in the early hours of April 16 last year.

Denise, who was aged 36, was found alive inside a house in Alric Avenue but was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 6am. Her friend, who was also in the house, escaped through a bedroom window.

A statement from the victim’s family read: “Of course we are pleased with the verdict.

“However, we are not vindictive and bear no ill will. We believe that everyone has freedom of choice, but must suffer the consequences of their actions. As you sow, so shall you reap.

“This ordeal has taken a toll on us both physically and emotionally. So the verdict is helping with the healing process.”

Denise's family added that her great uncle was Ellsworth "Shake" Keane, a poet and musician who was well known for his mastery of the trumpet and flugelhorn.

Another music connection is that her aunt was married to the brother of Electric Avenue singer Eddie Grant.

Damion Simmons will be sentenced on September 22.

