‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make statement
- Credit: Archant
The family of Denise Keane-Simmons, who was murdered by her estranged husband in Harlesden, has said they are not ‘vindictive’.
Earlier this week, Damion Simmons, 45, of no fixed address, was found guilty of killing her through an arson attack in the early hours of April 16 last year.
Denise, who was aged 36, was found alive inside a house in Alric Avenue but was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 6am. Her friend, who was also in the house, escaped through a bedroom window.
A statement from the victim’s family read: “Of course we are pleased with the verdict.
“However, we are not vindictive and bear no ill will. We believe that everyone has freedom of choice, but must suffer the consequences of their actions. As you sow, so shall you reap.
“This ordeal has taken a toll on us both physically and emotionally. So the verdict is helping with the healing process.”
You may also want to watch:
Denise's family added that her great uncle was Ellsworth "Shake" Keane, a poet and musician who was well known for his mastery of the trumpet and flugelhorn.
Another music connection is that her aunt was married to the brother of Electric Avenue singer Eddie Grant.
Damion Simmons will be sentenced on September 22.
Most Read
- 1 Man guilty of killing wife in fire he started in Harlesden house
- 2 Horrific five-hour Snapchat assault saw woman forced to drink detergent and lick yoghurt from floor
- 3 Lisson Grove double murder: Man arrested
- 4 Harlesden school to host event to raise funds for children in Beirut
- 5 View from the house: 'Let’s welcome the people from Afghanistan'
- 6 Woman arrested after police seize Beretta handgun in Willesden
- 7 Three guilty of 'random' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
- 8 ‘We bear no ill will’: Family of murdered Denise Keane-Simmons make statement
- 9 Harlesden rapper Nines admits drug dealing and money laundering
- 10 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022