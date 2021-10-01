Breaking

Published: 10:58 AM October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain blocking Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross as they stage their 10th day of protests in the past three weeks. - Credit: PA

There are huge delays at Staples Corner after protesters blocked the road.

A demonstration by climate campaign group Insulate Britain blocked the A406 Edgeware Road Roundabout at Staples Corner this morning (October 1).

Insulate Britain of protesters from Insulate Britain blocking blocking a roundabout at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, west London as they stage their 10th day of protests in the past three weeks. - Credit: PA/Insulate Britain

Around 30 activists blocked roundabouts at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport as well as Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross.

Drivers stuck in long queues of traffic beeped their horns in frustration.

@HighwaysEAST said on Twitter: "Police remain on scene of an incident #M1 J1 #StaplesCorner #A406.

"There are delays of at least 30 minutes southbound between J2 and J1. Please allow additional time for your journey this morning."

Protesters also at M1 j1 - can't see on camera but explains the queues for the A406 at Staples Corner pic.twitter.com/GCaclwcPFe — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) October 1, 2021

The Met Police said the protesters blocked the M4 at around 8.27am.

Officers were on the scene in 13 minutes and the road was cleared by 9am, with 13 people arrested for obstruction and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Insulate Britain said the demonstrators include eight people released from police custody on Thursday after blocking the M25 at Junction 30 in Essex, and others who were arrested earlier this week.

It has pledged to continue its actions until the government makes “a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030”.

The group said in a statement: “It’s incomprehensible that the government is continuing to delay action on home insulation when we urgently need to cut our carbon emissions, eliminate fuel poverty and help hard-working families with their rising energy bills.

“Added to which industry is crying out for the government to show some leadership and get behind a national retrofitting strategy. Come on Boris: get on with the job.”

The government obtained an injunction last week which means anyone blocking the M25 could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

As previously reported panic buying has taken place across Brent and brawls have been reported as people fear petrol shortages.

Some motorists have been caught in the crossfire throughout the week.

Traffic gridlock at Staples Corner on September 26 ahead of climate demonstrations on the road on October 1 - Credit: Oliver King

Oliver King, was caught in huge tailbacks on Sunday (September 26) after people went to buy petrol.

He said: "It was a massive queue to get to the two petrol stations before Staples Corner.

"We were travelling from Cricklewood to Kingsbury to see family - usually a 10 minute drive - took over an hour because both lanes were blocked.