Murderous teenager will be a 'killing machine' in the future warns sisters' mother
- Credit: PA
The mother of two sisters stabbed to death by a teenager in Kingsbury has warned he will be a "killing machine" by the time he is released from prison.
Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed to death Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park on June 6 last year as part of a "pact with a demon".
Ms Henry had been celebrating her birthday with her sister and friends in the park.
The sisters' bodies were found intertwined and concealed in a hedgerow the next day.
Hussein was convicted of the double murder and possession of a knife at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (July 6).
Following the trial it emerged that in October 2017, Hussein, then aged 15, was referred to the government's counter-extremism programme, Prevent by his school.
The referral related to material he had accessed on school computers, including far-right propaganda.
Hussein, who told police he had autism, had a long-standing interest in mythology, Satanism, and the occult.
He was put on the "Channel programme" - for the most concerning Prevent cases - which discharged him in 2018, although he was seen again six and 12 months later.
The sisters' mother, Mina Smallman, spoke out following the conviction of her daughters' killer at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
Mrs Smallman, a retired Church of England cleric, told BBC news: “The problem is the people who are supposed to be assessing and taking responsibility, there’s a gap from stage to stage so they get lost in the system.
“The saddest thing is, if this young man does have this tendency, when he goes into prison he is going to be even more radicalised.
“He is a killer now, he’ll be a killing machine by the time he comes out.”
Hussein had been on a de-radicalisation programme between October 2017 and May 2018 after being referred to the Prevent scheme by his school.
Following his arrest, police found Hussein had communicated with others about demons and love potions, and carried out online research about the far-right and Norse mythology.
In a handwritten letter, signed with his own blood, he had made a pact with a mythical demon to kill six women every six months in return for winning the lottery.
Mrs Smallman said law enforcement should be allowed access to all communication devices belonging to those suspected of extremism.
She told the BBC: “Once they have proven that they are not working within the right systems, they’re not in a good place, we need to be able to gain access to that information.”
Hussein will be sentenced on September 22
Additional reporting by Margaret Davis, PA