Published: 5:07 PM June 15, 2021

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

A “piercing scream” was heard on the night two sisters were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park, a court has heard.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Danyal Hussein in custody at Wandsworth police station following his arrest - Credit: PA

Danyal Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath has denied double murder and possessing a knife as the trial continues at the Central Criminal Court.

The sisters had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday near the Valley Drive entrance of the park in Kingsbury on June 5 and stayed after their friends had left.

Handout still from CCTV footage shown to the jury at the Old Bailey of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone in Fryent Country Park. - Credit: PA

Their bodies were discovered in bushes by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend, who had joined the search for the missing women on June 7 last year.

On Tuesday (June 15), local resident Elaine Williams told the Old Bailey that she had been watching Silent Witness on television when she heard a noise at 1.45am on June 6.

She said she heard a man shouting and then more than one female shouting “really loud”.

“All of a sudden I heard one female voice.

“And after I heard this really piercing scream that will live with me forever. It was so intense.”

She told jurors that it was “like a massive argument”.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, defending, asked if it sounded like the voices knew each other.

Ms Williams replied: “No.”

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman and their friends taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

The next witness, Linda Guerrero, said she saw two people in bushes as she walked her beagle Bambi on the morning of June 7 last year, before the bodies were discovered.

She said: “I assumed they were a couple because I thought they seemed to be intertwined slightly.

“I said something along the lines: ‘Are you OK, are you alright mate?’ There was no response.”

She added: “We do occasionally get rough sleepers in the park and that’s what I had assumed that the couple were – they had spent the night there sleeping.”

The witness said that she later reported rough sleepers to StreetLink.

A knife similar to the one allegedly bought by Danyal Hussein in Asda in Colindale - Credit: PA

Martin Ridgway, a member of Barn Hill Conservation Group, visited the park on the morning of June 6 with some rubbish bags.

Mr Ridgway told jurors he found a “huge pile of items” on his litter-picking round.

It included three cushions, two backpacks, a large blue hold-all, a white paper bag, food packaging and sauce pots, the court heard.

He said he assumed red marks were from sauce pots as he collected up the bags and carried them to park bins.

Pc Fifi Gaskin said she was on route to join the search for two missing people when she heard by police radio that two dead bodies had been found on June 7.

She was flagged down in the park by a man who directed her towards where he had heard screams, she said.

She said: “When I got to the top of the hill there was a male and he seemed very distressed. He was very pale. It looked like he was in shock.”

On Monday, Ms Smallman’s boyfriend Adam Stone told jurors how he screamed and fell to his knees when he found the sisters in bushes.

It followed the discovery of two pairs of sunglasses and a knife in the grass near to where the birthday celebrations had taken place, jurors heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

The court previously heard that Hussein is accused of making a blood pact with a demon to win the lottery.

After his arrest on July 1, police allegedly recovered an agreement signed in blood pledging to “sacrifice” six women every six months to a demon in exchange for winning the "mega millions super jackpot".

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the court that "the demon did not come good on the bargain".

The trial before Mrs Justice Whipple is due to go on for up to four weeks.