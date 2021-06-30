Published: 5:46 PM June 30, 2021

A teenager accused of killing two sisters in a Kingsbury park has declined to give evidence in his defence.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were savagely stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, allegedly murdered them after making a blood pact with a demon.

The sisters were among a group of around 10 who congregated in the park from around 7pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Gradually people are believed to have left throughout the evening until only Nicole and Bibaa remained.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa's phone. - Credit: PA

They were reported missing after they failed to return home and found on June 7 by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend concealed in bushes five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to the park.

The court has heard how police moved to arrest Hussein after DNA at the scene was linked to a member of his family on the national DNA database.

Within an hour and a half, officers connected Hussein with CCTV allegedly showing him buying knives in Asda days before the killing and an image of a figure returning to his father’s address near the park within hours of the killings.

On July 1, Hussein was arrested at his mother’s home in south-east London and taken into custody with cuts to his hand, the court has heard.

A search of his bedroom led to the discovery of a handwritten “agreement” with a demon to sacrifice women in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot which was signed in his blood, jurors have heard.

On Wednesday (June 30) Riel Karmy-Jones QC, representing Hussein, told the court that she would call no evidence for the defence.

Hussein has denied two counts of murder and possessing a knife.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday (July 1) when prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC will give his closing speech.

Mrs Justice Whipple told jurors that she expected to send them out to deliberate on verdicts on Monday.

Additional reporting by Emily Pinnick, PA