A man who died after being shot in the heart outside a block of flats in Queen's Park has been named by police.

Daneche Tison, 26, was killed in Bruncker Street, Queen’s Park, west London in the early hours of July 19.

He took himself to hospital after being shot and received treatment but died soon after.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the heart, and that he had also been shot in the back, according to Scotland Yard.

Seven men aged between 21 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

The shooting was one of three gun deaths in London in the space of six days.

Sam Brown, 28, was fatally shot in Waltham Forest, just after midnight on Sunday, and was taken to hospital but later died.

A third man was shot in High Road, Wood Green at about 9.30pm the same day, and pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

Before Mr Tison's death, there had not been a fatal shooting in London since October 31 last year - one of 12 recorded by the Metropolitan Police in 2021.

Anyone with information about Mr Tison’s death can call police on 101 quoting CAD 597/19Jul.