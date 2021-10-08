Published: 2:42 PM October 8, 2021

Damion Simmons set his ex wife on fire in her Stonebridge home. - Credit: CPS

An estranged husband who attacked and doused his wife in petrol before setting her on fire in Stonebridge has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years.

Damion Simmons, 45, murdered 36-year-old Denise Keane-Simmons in her home in Alric Avenue in the early hours of April 16 last year, after she ended their relationship.

Denise Keane-Simmons was judged to have been murdered. - Credit: Met Police

Simmons was sentenced to 32 years in jail on October 8 after being found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, following a trial at the same court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress.

The court saw CCTV evidence of Simmons buying a petrol can and filling it with five-and-a-half litres before carrying it with him on a bus to his wife’s address.

Damien Simmons filling a canister with petrol with which to douse his ex wife and set her on fire - Credit: CPS

He was also caught on camera hiding in wait outside the home while police officers were inside.

He then went in, poured petrol over her and set her alight, before jumping out of a window.

The Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) provided evidence that weeks before the murder he had searched "cases where the insanity defence worked" and visited the CPS page entitled "Mental health conditions disorders: draft prosecution guidance".

Ms Keane-Simmons met Simmons in Trinidad and they married there in February 2019.

He moved to the UK to live with her later that year, but the marriage became strained when Simmons displayed controlling, possessive and abusive behaviour. Police attended their home on a number of occasions.

By the end of January 2020 Simmons had moved out. In March Ms Keane-Simmons had approached a solicitor to act for her in divorce proceedings.

She changed her phone number, started to take taxis so she could avoid seeing Simmons and put in new locks at the home.

On the night of the murder police attended the house after Ms Keane-Simmons reported that Simmons posted a naked image of her on Instagram.

Officers left at around 1.30am, around 40 minutes before the fatal fire.

Meanwhile Simmons hid in the front garden as he waited for the officers to leave.

He poured some of the petrol in his cannister through the letter box before breaking the front room window and climbing in.

Within 30 seconds of being inside, a fire had been started.

Ms Keane-Simmons suffered smoke inhalation and extensive burns to 60 per cent of her body.

She was rushed to hospital but she was pronounced dead that same morning.

Another occupant of the address, a woman in her 60s, was rescued.

Simmons did not suffer any serious injuries.

Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS, said: “Damion Simmons carried out a jealous campaign of torment and abuse against his wife which culminated in him murdering her in the most horrific of ways – simply because he could not accept that their relationship was over.

“Simmons claimed that he went to his wife’s home to kill himself so she would have to watch – and that he meant her no harm at all. The jury were able to see through this lie.

Denise Keane's Simmons' home in Alric Avenue, Stonebridge - Credit: CPS

“Simmons’ violent actions have resulted in a devastating loss of life. While nothing can bring Denise back, I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice to her family and friends. Our thoughts remain very much with them at this time.

“Everyone has the right to choose their partners and should not be subjected violent reprisals for their decisions.

"Domestic violence can have a shattering effect on all those involved and the CPS is committed to holding these offenders to account through the courts.”