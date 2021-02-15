Police officers investigated after murder footage

Published: 11:04 AM February 15, 2021

Two Metropolitan police officers are under investigation for allegedly sharing CCTV of the moment a father was shot in the head in Wembley.

Craig Small, 32, was shot outside a shop in Harrow Road on July 5 2019. He was rushed to a north London hospital but he died a short while later.

The moment was caught on the CCTV of a nearby fast food outlet.

The horrifying footage shows Mr Small being shot in the head, and again once he had fallen to the ground.

The filmed footage was shared on social media and seen by members of Mr Small's devastated family.

Floral tributes to Craig Small in Harrow Road where he was gunned down. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Police said they were made aware that the video had been released on social media on July 19 and immediately referred it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "who determined it should be investigated by the Met locally".

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) is currently investigating the source of the video.

A police constable was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and a sergeant was interviewed under criminal caution, Scotland Yard said.

Both officers, from the North West Command Unit, are also under investigation for gross misconduct and have been placed on restricted duties.

Seven other officers from the unit are under investigation for misconduct and gross misconduct.

Mr Small's grieving mother told the Guardian her family discovered the video was circulating on social media days after his death which has left her "an emotional wreck".

Craig Small, known as rapper Smallz was gunned down in Harrow Road. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Carol Campbell said her grandson, seven years old at the time, stumbled across the video after typing his father’s name into YouTube.

She said she views the alleged filming and sharing of the video as a "malicious act".

“It wasn’t calling for any witnesses”, she said.

“It was so unfair, my son mattered. It shouldn’t have been like this.”

A Met spokesperson said: "Specialist family liaison officers have been working to support Mr Small’s family since his murder.

"We understand that these allegations have been an additional source of distress for them at an already difficult time.

"We have treated the allegations seriously throughout and are committed to conducting a full and transparent investigation."

Four men have been charged in relation to the killing of Craig Small.