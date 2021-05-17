News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Indian Covid variant found in Brent

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:26 AM May 17, 2021   
Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

A "small number" of Covid cases of the Indian variant have been found in Brent. 

Brent Council is working with Public Health England to carry out enhanced contact tracing.

The Indian Covid strain is thought to be more transmissible than previous forms of coronavirus. 

Cllr Neil Nerva, Brent's cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure, said: “A very small number of cases of the variant of concern first identified in India have been located in the borough of Brent.

“We are working closely with Public Health England to implement enhanced contact tracing for all known cases and carry out targeted testing and whole genome sequencing where necessary."

Lockdown rules were eased on Monday (May 17) meaning pubs and restaurants, cinemas and theatres can finally have people inside.

Cllr Nerva added: “As restrictions are lifted it is vital that everyone gets vaccinated when their time comes and we all continue to get tested twice a week.

"These are the proven means by which we can combat the virus and I am pleased that the overall figures continue to show a decline in the number of cases.”

