News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Fourteen fined for lockdown breach after car meet in Park Royal

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:18 PM January 13, 2021   
Motorists fined in Park Royal for covid breach

Police issue 14 FPNs at a car meet in Park Royal - Credit: Met Police

Fourteen people were fined for "intentionally" breaching Covid rules by congregating at a car meet in Park Royal.

Police were alerted to the gathering at a business park in Whitby Avenue by members of the public on January 8. 

On arrival, officers found 14 people and nine high-powered vehicles, Scotland Yard said.

While speaking to the individuals, officers found there was no clear reason for their meeting, branded it a deliberate breach of Tier 4 Covid-19 regulations and issued the fixed penalty notices.

North West BCU Cmdr Ch Supt Louis Smith said: “The individuals that officers engaged with were, by their own admission, aware of the coronavirus rules, and intentionally broke them.

"As many as one in 20 Londoners in some parts of the capital have the virus. 

"Social meetings such as these are facilitating the spread and putting the most vulnerable in our community at risk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after stabbing in Brent
  2. 2 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
  3. 3 Two arrested in connection with fatal Neasden stabbing
  1. 4 'We need you to stay at home' - Northwick Park Hospital
  2. 5 Charlie Austin helps QPR end long winless run with goal on second debut at Luton Town
  3. 6 'Experienced pro' Charlie Austin has lifted QPR spirits says boss Mark Warburton
  4. 7 'It was horrendous': Brent leader speaks of coming down with Covid
  5. 8 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
  6. 9 Brent charity helps older people stay connected during pandemic
  7. 10 Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens edging closer to return

"The mayor’s major incident announcement, which happened within the same 24 hours as this car meet, highlights the extreme pressure that emergency services are under at the moment. 

"If you choose to break coronavirus legislation, then you are choosing to increase that pressure. Please stay at home, stay safe and protect our NHS."

READ MORE: Lockdown expected to last until at least mid-February - key points

Coronavirus
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Danny Hewitt: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon

Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

Education News

Wembley tutor publishes study guides to help pupils in lockdown

Patrick Sproull

Logo Icon