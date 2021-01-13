Fourteen fined for lockdown breach after car meet in Park Royal

Published: 2:18 PM January 13, 2021

Fourteen people were fined for "intentionally" breaching Covid rules by congregating at a car meet in Park Royal.

Police were alerted to the gathering at a business park in Whitby Avenue by members of the public on January 8.

On arrival, officers found 14 people and nine high-powered vehicles, Scotland Yard said.

While speaking to the individuals, officers found there was no clear reason for their meeting, branded it a deliberate breach of Tier 4 Covid-19 regulations and issued the fixed penalty notices.

North West BCU Cmdr Ch Supt Louis Smith said: “The individuals that officers engaged with were, by their own admission, aware of the coronavirus rules, and intentionally broke them.

"As many as one in 20 Londoners in some parts of the capital have the virus.

"Social meetings such as these are facilitating the spread and putting the most vulnerable in our community at risk.

"The mayor’s major incident announcement, which happened within the same 24 hours as this car meet, highlights the extreme pressure that emergency services are under at the moment.

"If you choose to break coronavirus legislation, then you are choosing to increase that pressure. Please stay at home, stay safe and protect our NHS."

