Closure order slapped on Kilburn estate

A closure order has been enforced on a Kilburn flat block due to ongoing antisocial behaviour.

A specific address within Windmill Court, in Mapesbury Road, was boarded up on October 28 after it was identified as being heavily involved in drug supply.

A closure order has been placed on an address in the Windmill Court estate in Kilburn - Credit: @MPSMapesbury

The same day, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, Scotland Yard said.

During the past eight months, the Mapesbury Safer Neighbourhood Team has received a number of reports from residents living in the block of antisocial behaviour and drug dealing.

Police community support officer (PCSO) Ajay Dhokia said this drug dealing led to a spike in crime rates within the immediate area including thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries.

You may also want to watch:

"The residents residing at Windmill Court became fearful of leaving their homes and children suffered from not being able to play in the communal garden area during the summer, as they were being confronted by the drug users and dealers," said PSCO Dhokia.

"The police, in partnership with Brent Council, agreed to apply for a Closure Order for the particular flat, to put a stop to the drug supply."

The order, which included statements from neighbours, was approved at Willesden Magistrates' Court on October 22.

On October 28, a full Closure Order was enforced, meaning no one is permitted inside. The flat has been boarded up.

A Closure Order restricts access to properties or open land, whether enclosed or not, that have been identified as a source of antisocial behaviour.

These powers can ban specified people entering a premises, and in some cases, even the owner, or main resident.

This order lasts for three months but can be extended for a further three.

A property boarded up in Windmill Court following ongoing drug problems - Credit: @MPSMapesbury

PCSO Dhokia added: "I am extremely grateful to the residents who have supported both the police and Brent Council.

"I now hope that residents can get back to living a normal life. More importantly, that the children in the estate can now feel safe and able to carry on using the communal play area."

Brent Council has been invited to comment.



