Published: 8:28 AM June 23, 2021

Detectives have released images of seven people they want to identify following a gang attack in Wembley - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating a gang attack in Wembley, which left a men with a partially severed ear, have released images of seven people they want to identify.

The incident happened at about 9.15pm on March 15 in Cecil Avenue near the junction with High Road, Wembley.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was sitting on a wall drinking with friends when he was assaulted by a gang.

During the attack he was struck with various objects and suffered several injuries including stab wounds and a partially severed ear, requiring hospital treatment.

Detectives have now released images of seven people they want to identify and speak to as part of their investigation.

Det Const Marcus Furneaux-Harris from the north west command unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a vicious and seemingly unprovoked attack that left the victim with some very nasty injuries.

"It is only by sheer luck that he was not more seriously hurt.

"I am appealing to anyone who recognises the people shown in these images to contact police.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7406/15MAR21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

