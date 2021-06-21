CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation

Published: 7:27 AM June 21, 2021

Police released the CCTV image as part of their investigation into indecent exposure on a Kilburn bus - Credit: The Metropolitan Police

A CCTV image of a man police wish to speak to as part of an investigation into an incident of indecent exposure in Kilburn has been released.



The incident happened on Thursday, April 8 at approximately 1.30pm on the route 32 bus at Kilburn Park.

The Met said a man exposed himself to two women who were on the top deck of the bus.

He then got off the bus at Cricklewood Broadway.



Officers believe the man in this CCTV image has information which could help them with this investigation.

Police ask anyone who knows this man to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD5186/8April.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.