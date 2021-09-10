Published: 8:33 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM September 10, 2021

Footage has been released showing the moment two people were shot at in Neasden. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Shocking footage showing a shooting in Neasden has been released by detectives in a bid to help trace the attacker.

The incident left a 21-year-old man with life-changing injuries after sustaining gunshot injuries to his back, hand and hip.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.35 am on August 24 to Cairnfield Avenue.

The victim had been speaking to a friend in the street when the suspect approached on a moped.

CCTV footage captures the suspect driving into the road from Neasden Lane and circling around before pulling to a stop a few metres away and switching off his lights.

The two men turn to look at the suspect but are unconcerned. The suspect then pulls out a firearm without warning and shoots at the pair.

The victim who was hit dives behind a car to take cover, while his friend scrambles desperately to run away.

The rider fires a number of shots before calmly driving away back in the direction of Neasden Lane.

Armed officers responded immediately but, despite an extensive area search, the suspect was not located.

A crime scene was established and a number of bullet casings were recovered.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries at home. His friend did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was wearing a dark helmet and dark clothing.

Enquiries into the potential motive and circumstances are ongoing.

Officers have released footage of the attack in the hopes it may jog the memories of people who might have seen the person in the area before or after the incident.

Detective Constable Oliver Kotis, Specialist Crime, said: "I would urge anyone who lives in the area to check doorbell and dashcam footage to see if they might have captured this person in the area.

"But for sheer luck we could have had two people shot dead in the street; this could have been a double murder investigation.

"The suspect is a dangerous offender who has access to a firearm and we have seen that they are prepared to use it.

"It is vital that we catch them."

Anyone who can help police should call 101 ref CAD 158/24 August.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111