The man police want to speak to about the robbery in Walm Lane, close to Station Parade, in Willesden Green, Brent - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating a violent robbery in Brent, that left the victim suffering a head injury, have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

A 47-year-old man was walking along Walm Lane, close to Station Parade in Willesden Green, at about 3.40am on January 24 when he was approached by a man who demanded money.

The victim said he didn’t have any change and continued with his journey, but the suspect followed him and continued shouting.

Soon after, the suspect pushed the man and demanded his wallet, before knocking him to the ground and shaking him, making his head bang on the pavement.

He fled after stealing the wallet, leaving the victim suffering a head injury, which required hospital treatment, as a result of the assault.

Detectives have now released a CCTV image of a man they think might be able to assist with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault on a man who was making his way home from a local shop.

"It is fortunate that his injuries were not more serious."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 688/24JAN22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.