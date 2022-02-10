Police have released these images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sven Badzak - Credit: Met Police

Do you recognise the people in these images?

Police have released photographs of two young men they wish to speak with in connection with the death of Sven Badzak, killed in a “horrific incident” in Kilburn a year ago.

Sven, 22, died after being attacked and stabbed in Willesden Lane around 5.40pm on Saturday, February 6 last year, while another male - then aged 16 - was also stabbed.

The Met says these images were captured near the scene, shortly before the attack.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “More than a year has passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family and our investigation remains ongoing.

“Sven’s family deserve justice and we will not rest until we identify those responsible and bring them all before the courts.

“We would ask anyone - especially those in Kilburn and the wider area near where the incident took place - to take a careful look at these images.

"Check whether you know who these males are and if you saw them in the vicinity of Willesden Lane on February 6, 2021.”

Three people have been charged in relation to the incident but the police investigation continues as detectives believe a number of others may have been involved.

Anybody with information relating to this investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference CAD 5580/06FEB21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.