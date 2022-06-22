Police have released CCTV images in connection with an incident at Queensbury Underground Station - Credit: British Transport Police

Two men were injured - with one suffering a broken arm - after being attacked by a group of people at Queensbury Underground station.

Police have released CCTV images of five people they want to identify following the alleged assault, which happened around 12.10am on Sunday, April 17.

It was reported that the two men were walking to the exit of the Tube station when they were attacked by another passenger.

Police believe the people in these images may have information which could help their investigation into the incident. - Credit: British Transport Police

A fight broke out then several other people joined in and assaulted the victims, police say.

One of the victims required surgery on a broken arm while the other had bruising on his face and head as a result of the incident.

If you recognise any of them, or have information that may assist officers, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and providing reference 16 of 17/04/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.