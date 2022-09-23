Harlesden café could be permanently closed down

A Harlesden café could be permanently shut down after Met Police claimed drugs were dealt inside.

Camelia Lounge, in Park Parade, has already been temporarily closed for two months.

A closure order has already been issued by the Met Police at the venue and it will remain closed until at least October 28.

Met Police raided the venue in June 2021. During the first raid, five people were arrested and a substantial amount of Class B drugs were found, the Met Police said.

When the force returned for a further raid in July 2022, officers claim they found cannabis hidden inside the café, a large knife with “hash and clingfilm residue” as well as hidden cash.

All were later released under investigation.

PC Megan Lawrence wrote in her report: “A previous warrant was conducted at the premises, where numerous amounts of drugs were found.

"Since then there has been numerous amounts of intel that Camelia Lounge has not stopped drug dealing and was causing massive issues to the residents with the amount of anti-social behaviour in the area.”

In council licencing documents, police shared residents’ concerns.

One resident told the force: “I feel as a female feel very intimidated when walking past the large group of men sat outside the cafes. Especially Camellia Lounge.

"They are sat outside all day, and night and stare at females as they walk past.

“These men do not seem to be eating or drinking, they just sit outside. I am actively avoiding the cafes, walking other routes if not longer just as I feel intimidated.

"This has affected my life, I no longer feel safe when walking to my local corner shop.”

Another resident added: “Camelia Lounge has been causing anti-social behaviour for the past eight years, there have been previous warrants done on the premises which I assisted police with. Nothing has changed since the previous warrant."

They later said: “I am in the local residents’ group where the local residents have complained about people smoking drugs outside Camelia Lounge, or when the males pull up on the pavement outside the cafes, they go in and leave empty-handed and then walk [off] and smoke cannabis.”

Brent Council’s licensing committee is set to decide on the future of the cafe in the coming weeks.

Camelia Lounge has been contacted for comment.

